Alleged certificate forgery: Tribunal orders Bayelsa deputy governor to appear Thursday
The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday ordered the state’s deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Oborawharievwo Ewhrudjakpo to appear before it on Thursday to produce the original copy of his disputed certificate.
The order of the Tribunal followed a subpoena earlier issued on Ewhrudjakpo to appear and produce the original of the exemption certificate issued to him by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1998.
The subpoena was issued on the request by the candidate of the Liberation Movement (LM) in the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa, Vijah Opuama, who is challenging Ewhrudjakpo’s qualification to stand election, alleging that the deputy governor submitted a forged exemption certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the election.
Although Ewhrudjakpo had, by a motion filed at the Tribunal on May 17, 2020, challenged the competence of the subpoena and prayed the Tribunal to set it aside.
But, Chukwuma Machukwu Ume (SAN), counsel to the deputy governor changed his mind yesterday and applied to withdraw the motion, saying that his client was no longer challenging the subpoena and was ready to attend the Tribunal’s sitting.
Counsel to the petitioner, Pius Dande Pius, and lawyer to other parties in the matter did not object to the application to withdraw the motion, challenging the subpoena.
In his ruling, the Tribunal’s chairman, Justice Ibrahim Sirajo struck out the motion and ordered Ewhrudjakpo’s appearance on Thursday, the 4th of June, 2020.
The Tribunal rejected the request that Ewhrudjakpo be allowed to appear next week on the grounds that since Bayelsa State does not have an airport, it would be difficult for the deputy governor to travel in view of the lockdown.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING
UPDATE: FG Eases Lockdown, Reopens Banks, Religious Centres, But Schools Remain Closed
Nigeria has moved to the second phase of the ease of lockdown in the effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as more restrictions have been lifted in the gradual move to fully reopen the economy. The new measures, which will be in place for the next four weeks, include the reopening of places of worship provided…Read full story
Obaseki Presents Re-Election Bid Nomination Form To Buhari
The governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has presented his nomination form, seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to President Muhammadu Buhari. The governor stormed the presidential villa, Abuja, on Monday, to see the president, brushing aside the controversy generated by… Read full story
UPDATE: Petrol To Sell At N123/Ltr As PPPRA Reviews Ex-Depot Price
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency(PPPRA) has reviewed the existing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) pump price band between N121.50 and N123.50 per litre for the month of June. It also pegged the ex-depot price band at N102.13 and N104.13/litre, weeks after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation… Read full story
FG Relaxes Ban On Religious Gathering, Curfew Now From 10pm To 4am
The Federal Government on Monday announced the relaxation on the ban on religious gathering in the country from June 1. The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 disclosed this during its daily briefing in Abuja, saying this is based on the guidelines and protocols agreed by state governments… Read full story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
CLICK HERE TO WORK FROM HOME WITHOUT ANY EXPERIENCE AND GET YOUR OWN STAY AT HOME PALLIATIVE. WE WILL DO IT ALL FOR YOU AND YOU WILL START EARNING FROM TODAY, ALL PROFIT WILL BE PAID DIRECTLY TO YOUR ACCOUNT. REGISTRATION WILL COST YOU NOTHING