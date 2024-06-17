The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to supporting Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) in the state, emphasizing its leadership in arts, entertainment, commerce, and industry. This was conveyed by Mr. Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Arts, Tourism, and Culture, during the final day of the Lagos Tourism and Naija Brand Chick Trade Fair in Ikeja.

Aregbe highlighted the positive impact of the sixth edition of the Trade Fair, which ran from Friday to Sunday, on the vendors and their businesses. Organized in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, the event was described as transformative for many vendors.

“This initiative has changed many vendors’ business directions, sales, and passion. The partnership between Lagos State and Naija Brand Chick is fantastic. We have vendors from the UK and different parts of Nigeria who appreciated the opportunity provided by the Lagos State Governor,” Aregbe stated.

He further emphasized that the government’s role is to complement and support businesses, particularly SMEs, and not to compete with them. “Lagos is committed to the Trade Fair because we need to support SMEs. Any government or brand that is not supporting SMEs is not ready for business. Lagos State has demonstrated that SMEs are crucial for economic growth,” Aregbe added.

Mrs. Nelly Agboju, the Founder of Naija Brand Chick Trade Fair, praised the 2024 edition for its impact on vendors. She commended the Sanwo-Olu administration for the success of the fair, which aimed to help business owners grow, meet customers, and increase brand visibility.

“On the first day alone, over N300 million was realized. This fair has been phenomenal, thanks to the partnership with the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Arts, Tourism, and Culture. The support from Mr. Idris Aregbe has been invaluable,” Agboju said.

Vendors also expressed their appreciation for the event’s organization and the opportunities it provided. Bahijja Ahmad Wasai, a cosmetics vendor from Kano State, noted that the Lagos Tourism and NBC Trade Fair should serve as a template for other trade fairs. “This trade fair was the best in terms of organization and sales intensity. It has been a fantastic experience,” she said.

Mrs. Blessing Aregbesola, a clothing vendor, shared similar sentiments. “The exhibition was a wonderful experience with massive turnout. We are grateful to the Lagos State Government and thank Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Mr. Idris Aregbe for organizing this event,” she said.

The sixth edition of the Lagos Tourism and Naija Brand Chick Trade Fair has evidently provided a significant boost to SMEs in Lagos, reinforcing the state’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment for businesses.