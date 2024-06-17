In a significant development for the counter-insurgency campaign in the North-East, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has inaugurated the headquarters of the 47 Engineers Brigade, along with two newly rehabilitated and constructed roads, and a newly constructed office in Maiduguri.

The commissioning ceremony took place at the Officer’s Mess in Maimalari Cantonment on Monday.

During his address, Lagbaja urged the Nigerian Army and their families to renew their commitment to national security, assuring them that their sacrifices would be recognized and appreciated.

Marking his one year in office, the COAS praised the troops’ dedication, particularly those who have lost their lives in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the North-East.

Acknowledging the prevailing economic challenges, Lagbaja emphasized the Army’s resolve to ensure the comfort and operational efficiency of its personnel.

He expressed his gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Minister of Defence for their continued support, which has created an enabling environment for the success of ongoing operations.

Lagbaja also called on Nigerians to cooperate with the Army by providing valuable information to enhance national security.

The commissioning ceremony, coupled with a Sallah luncheon for the troops of Operation Hadin Kai North-East, served as a morale booster and demonstrated the Army’s commitment to improving its infrastructure and capabilities.

Maj.-Gen Waidi Shuaibu, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), vowed to defeat the Boko Haram insurgency, aiming to end the long-standing terrorist threat. The General Officer Commanding (GOC) revealed that the Army is making significant progress against Boko Haram insurgents, particularly in the Sambisa Forest and Chad Basin areas.

Shuaibu reiterated the troops’ commitment to pursuing terrorists in their hideouts and ending the insurgency in the North-East. His remarks underscored the effectiveness of military operations in weakening the terrorist group’s hold on the region.

As the Nigerian Army continues its efforts, the promise of ending Boko Haram’s reign of terror appears within reach. With the combined efforts of the military and the resilience of the people, the region is poised to achieve lasting peace and stability.