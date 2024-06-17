An final year student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo state, Modupe Ayandare, has committed suicide by hanging herself outside the school campus.

Ayandare, a 500-level student of the institution who was the President of the Department of Agronomy, was found hanged around her off-campus church.

She was said to have attended a night vigil before committing suicide around 4am after the night vigil, leaving a suicide note in her bag

The reason why she took her life could not be ascertained as at press time as the content of the note was not made public but the Students Union officials confirmed her death.

Speaking on the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Student Union Government of the school, Olaogbebikan Noble, in a statement, said all hands were on deck to unravel the cause of the incident.

The statement read, “We express in strong terms our dissatisfaction and agony concerning the death of one of our students, Ayandare Modupe.A 500L student of the Department of Agronomy (Agronomy Departmental President).

“According to the report, the deceased was said to have committed suicide in the early hours of today, around 4 am, after they finished vigil in her church.

“The incident happened beside the church she attended around the Spotless Vlla.

“The law enforcement agency has been informed already and all hands are on the desk in getting to the root of the situation.

“Be rest assured that justice will be served and the law enforcement agency will do thorough investigation.

“Should you have any information to supply regarding the incident that happened, kindly reach out to the students’ union. Stay tuned for further updates as further investigations are underway.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, who also confirmed the incident, said the command has commenced investigation to unravel the cause of the incident.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE