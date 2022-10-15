Lagos govt paid mortuary bill of slain Bamise not Jandor — APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state has debunked claims by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Olajide Adediran (Jandor) that he paid the mortuary bill of the slain fashion designer, Ayanwola Oluwabamise.

Adediran had claimed that he paid the sum of N500,000, being mortuary bill of the slain 22-year old who was allegedly raped and murdered in February by a BRT driver, Andrew Ominnikoron, following lamentations by the deceased’s family.

Reacting, the spokesman of Lagos APC, Hon. Seye Oladejo, disclosed that the Lagos State Government actually paid the bill.

With his false claim, Oladejo said, Jandor has once again displayed his characteristic and nauseating ignorance in his assessment of the present government in Lagos state.

He said, “While we may forgive him (Jandor) and his co-traveller for not acknowledging the well-known benevolence of our government without which the cause of their destiny could have been altered, their recent cocktail of lies in the name of desperation to procure public office amounts to bare-faced shamelessness.

The monumental performance of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration in Lagos state is acknowledged far and wide.

The social contract with the people has not only been fulfilled but surpassed the expectations of discerning and unbiased observers.

The THEMES mantra has been a master-stroke that has enabled the government to touch every sector in the state.

The all-inclusive nature of the administration has elicited great confidence across board.

The governor’s managerial acumen and selfless personality has not only made Lagos state stand out within and beyond our nation but upheld the lofty legacies of his illustrious predecessors.

If the opposition due to it’s warped mind-set cannot see newly constructed roads, hospitals, schools, rail projects , investments in agriculture, security, tourism etc, the situation certainly calls for urgent medical attention.

The incessant lies of Jandor more often than not have exposed him to public ridicule and disdain. The latest of this was the claim that he picked the mortuary bill for the late fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwola when the state government actually paid for it.

We want to put it on record that it’s sheer irresponsibility on the part of Jandor to continue to promote lawlessness and dish out blatant lies in the name of campaign for public office.

There’s no doubt that Jandor is afraid of his shadow and probably haunted by the arm-twisting tactics he deployed to procure his gubernatorial ticket which has left his party in total disarray.





Perhaps he will consider putting his house in order first before dabbling in areas far beyond his competence.

In the days ahead, the governor will continue to commission various projects across the state and reassure citizens of his commitment to do more during his second term.

There’s absolutely nothing in the background, career and experience of Jandor to make the good people of Lagos state to subject our collective patrimony to a high risk and needless experiment.

The governor remains focused and undaunted as we count down to the next elections.”