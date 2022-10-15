Jigawa PDP guber candidate promises to extend free medicare to 70 years and above

The Jigawa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to extend free medical care services to elderly people in addition to children below five years if formed a government in 2023.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse the state capital the deputy director, media and publicity of the PDP governorship candidate campaign directorate, Mal. Umar Kyari Jitau, said, “PDP will provide free medical care for 70yrs old people and above when voted into power in 2023”.

According to the statement “the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Alh. Mustapha Sule Lamido dropped the hint while addressing the people of the Yankwashi Local government area at the ongoing consultation meeting with Local Governments stakeholders”.

The statement stated further that the governorship candidate noted that the policy is meant for the aged in the state to benefit from the government’s health programme and therefore calling on all Jigawa citizens to vote massively for the PDP in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking at the meeting the chairman of the campaign council, Alh. Isa Duniya Bahutu regretted how the ruling APC allegedly murdered innocent people along the Yankwashi axis as the result of its retrogressive border closure policy.

Alhaji Bahutu expressed concern about the allegation that the ruling APC allow the killing of innocent people without taking action, he, therefore, called on the electorates to teach APC a bitter political lesson by rejecting it in the 2023 election.

