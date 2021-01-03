Lagos emerged from 2020 stronger, more confident ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that despite the challenges encountered by the state in the outgone the year 2020, the state triumphed and emerged stronger and now ready to commission 377 projects across the state.

Sanwo-Olu made this known, on Sunday, while speaking at the 2021 hybrid edition of the Lagos State Annual Thanksgiving Service held at Lagos House, Ikeja, noting that the challenges faced in 2020 did not only disrupt the state’s economy but crippled and threatened its existence, even as he gave thanks to God for seeing the state through.

The event with the usual capacity for over 2,000 participants, had about 350 people in attendance, including the deputy governor, Dr Femi Hamzat; members of the State Executive Council, state legislators and members of the Judiciary, religious leaders led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) represented by Pastor Johnson Oluwatomisin Kalejaiye, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by the party chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, market leaders, among others.

“As a state, we cannot but give unending praise to God, especially considering all the blows dealt with us last year. First, there was the Coronavirus pandemic, of which our dear State has been the national epicentre, and then there was the incalculable violence and destruction we suffered during the course of protests hijacked protests in October 2020.

“Either one of these two tragedies could have completely disrupted and crippled our economy and existence, but we survived both of them. And we did not only survive, we triumphed, and we can look back and say that we emerged from 2020 stronger and more confident about the inherent greatness and resilience of our state.

“The theme of this year’s thanksgiving service, ‘In Everything Give Thanks,’ has been inspired by Psalms 50 verse 23, which says, ‘Whoever offers praise glorifies Me; And to him who orders his conduct aright I will show the salvation of God.’

“It is a very pertinent theme and message, as it speaks to the need for us to continually be appreciative of the wondrous works of the Lord. Now even more than ever before, God deserves our fullest gratitude.

“We are grateful not because everything has happened the way we would like it, but because in all things it is our responsibility to show gratitude.

“We have gone through a very difficult year, battled a pandemic, lost loved ones, lost valuable property, been deprived of enormous economic opportunity, but we have come out on the other side, alive and inspired to face the future with faith and positive expectation,” the governor said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, assured Lagosians that they were going to see the renewed effort going into uplifting their welfare and living standards, saying that over 377 projects had been slated for commissioning across the state over the next few months.

“Over the next few months we have 377 projects slated for commissioning across the state, in various sectors, all embarked upon to positively impact the lives of every resident of Lagos State.

“These projects include; The 52 Tonne Per Hour Imota Rice Mill, in Ikorodu, the Pen Cinema Junction Flyover and Ramp in Agege, the Restored Glover Memorial Hall, Marina, Lagos Island, the Ariyo (Mile 10)- Ira- Muwo Bridge Phase 1 in Ojo, affordable public housing scheme in Idale, Badagry, comprising 252 units of 2-bedroom bungalows,” among others.

The governor expressed appreciation to all religious organizations, institutions, schools, business ventures, and also individuals who had complied with the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols.

“The effort you have all put in thus far is accountable for the victories we have so far recorded against the virus. And to the rest, I charge you to, in this new year, borrow a leaf from the compliant organisations. As I have said repeatedly, in this fight against COVID-19, we are only as strong as our weakest links.

“I urge us to strictly follow these guidelines, even as we deal with the challenges of a second wave of the pandemic. Let us continue with the regular washing of hands, the mandatory use of facemasks, maintenance of the required social distance, and avoidance of unnecessary and non-essential gatherings.

“It is my hope and prayer that this time next year we would have fully put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us, and will be able to gather in person for the 2022 Thanksgiving Service.

“I ask you my fellow Lagosians, those of you present here, and all of you who are following us virtually, to continue to pray for the peace, prosperity and continuous growth of our beloved state,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

Kalejaiye, preaching on the theme, quoted from various Bible verses, with emphasis on Luke 18, 22-19, said giving thanks to God was spiritually mandatory with corresponding rewards.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE\

