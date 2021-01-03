Amotekun operative arrested for allegedly shooting police constable

An operative of the Oyo State Security Network, known as Amotekun Corps, identified as Ibrahim Ogundele has been apprehended for allegedly shooting a police special constable in Oyo town area of the state, Nigerian Tribune authoritatively gathered.

A credible source hinted our correspondent that the bullet fired by the Amotekun operative hit the special constable, identified as Fatai Yekini on his left thigh, but he was promptly rushed to the General Hospital at Owode area of Oyo town for medical attention.

The alleged shooting was said to have occurred while the Police and Amotekun operatives attempted to dislodge some youths who organised a street carnival at Sanga are of Oyo town on Saturday.

It would be recalled that special constables who were recruited recently by the Nigeria Police Force for community policing and were later deployed to their local governments of origin to enhance effective security at the community level.

The Oyo State government had before the Christmas and New Year festivities banned carnivals as part of the measures to checkmate the spread of COVID-19 across the state.

Ogundele is working with the Amotekun Corps at Isale-Oyo area, while Yekini is a Special Police Constable attached to Ojongbodu police station.

When contacted on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Oyo State Police command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi confirmed the incident, explaining that the Amotekun operative shot a police constable on his thigh when responding to youths staging carnival.

He stated, “this happened when the police personnel at Ojongbodu Division, Oyo, were responding to calls to dislodge recalcitrant youths, staging carnival after several warnings that such should not be staged. The Amotekun personnel has since been arrested and currently being investigated at Ojongbodu Police station.”

