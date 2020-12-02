FG plans three phases for N140bn solar power project

The Federal Government says the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) N140billion intervention for the solar power Naija program will be executed in three phases.

The first phase, which will last between October 2020 to March 2021 will see to the deployment of the National Electrification Programme prequalified companies and expansion of program beneficiary pool through additional prequalification.

Speaking at a briefing to unveil the program in Abuja, the Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA) said the program will connect five million unserved and underserved households and businesses across the country and serve about 25 million Nigerians through the provision of Solar Home Systems and construction of a mini-grid.

According to him, the energy access within the first phase period will be 750,000 households with the creation of 37,500 jobs.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) developed by the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) chaired by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a deliberate and strategic plan designed in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Salihijo explained that the intervention will help address the challenge of access to affordable finance through the CBN Facility which makes low-cost local currency debt available to qualified companies.

He disclosed that Private companies will be supported to employ more Nigerians to be able to provide services in the area of manufacturing, distribution, installation and other project management and after-sales services.

“Solar Power Naija will leverage on the support from our donor partners such as the World Bank, USAID, SEforALL and FCDO in the areas of Data on Locations, Programme Design, Manufacturing Framework and Quality Assurance,” he states.

While also giving an overview of the program, REA Technical Lead, Suleiman Babanu further disclosed that the second phase from June 2021-May 2022 and would use learnings from phase 1 to review and update target programs.

According to him, this will provide 1.5million energy access and create 75,000 jobs while the third phase beginning from June 2022-May 2023 will provide 2.5million access and 137500 jobs.

