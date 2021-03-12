Lagos APC chairman, Balogun, a complete gentleman with leadership attributes ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has felicitated with the Chairman, Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Babatunde Balogun, on the occasion of his 70th birthday, describing the party chieftain, as a complete gentleman, who had displayed leadership with dignity, honour, selflessness and dedication as the helmsman of Lagos APC.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this in a statement issued, on Friday, by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Gboyega Akosile, saying Balogun, a former Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and later Home Affairs and Culture, who clocks 70, on Saturday, March 13, had contributed immensely as an administrator and politician to the growth and development of Lagos and Nigeria.

The governor also said that Balogun’s works in the area of commerce, general administration and politics had been all about attaining a better society.

“On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, party faithful and good people of Lagos State, I join family and friends to felicitate with you on your 70th birthday.

“Becoming a septuagenarian in great health and sound mind is worthy of celebration. It is an attestation to the good life that God has made you live from childhood to date.

“Your works in the area of commerce, general administration and politics has been all about attaining a better society.

“A complete gentleman, you have displayed leadership with dignity, honour, selflessness and dedication to the noblest of things as the helmsman of our party, the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State.

“We are proud of your contributions to our country’s democracy, rule of law and good governance. Your love for our dear state is also exemplary and appreciated,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu prayed to God to strengthen Alhaji Balogun in good health to witness many years in the service of humanity as he marked “an entry into another decade,” on earth.

