Two aides of Ebonyi gov, David Umahi, quit

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has received resignation letters from two of his aides on Friday.

According to them, their resignation follows non-payment of their salaries for some months.

The duo, Mr Amaechi Oken, a Senior Technical Assistant to the Governor and Apostle Benjamin Obaji, a Technical Assistant, joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to findings, no fewer than nine aides of Governor Umahi had resigned their appointments with the state government, since he defected to the APC, last November.

While Mr Oken’s resignation letter read in part, “My worry is that while others were paid for January this year, I was not paid. The following month, February too, I have not received any allowances/stipends.”

“On inquiry, I was told that presently the appointment retention is dependent on APC membership by the presentation of evidence. Unfortunately, I have been a member of the PDP and do not intend to relinquish my membership in order to qualify for that, since the constitution does not provide for one to belong to more than one party at a time.”

Obaji’s letter partly read, “Sir, let it be noted that my resignation was not politically inclined, but purely on personal grounds, not minding the fact that I have not been paid for the past few months.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Two aides of Ebonyi gov Two aides of Ebonyi gov

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…Two aides of Ebonyi gov Two aides of Ebonyi gov