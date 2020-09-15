Lagos announces examination dates into model colleges, other

The Lagos State government has fixed this year’s Computer-based entrance examination dates into the state model colleges and its upgraded junior secondary schools for 26th and 30th September, and 3rd of October for handwritten in paper and pencil format.

It also fixed the 2020 basic education certificate examination (BECE) for students in junior secondary school class 3 (JSS3) for between Tuesday 6th, and Monday 12th, of October.

The permanent secretary of the state’s Ministry of Education, Mrs Abosede Adelaja, made the announcement on Tuesday in a statement made available to newsmen by Mr Supo Gbadegesin, who is the director of the state’ examination board.

According to her, the CBT version which would be held for four days would take place at the examination board premises at Iyana Ipaja in Agege by 9.00 am each day while the paper-pencil version which would be held only one day would take place across the six education districts in the state by 9.00 am.

She said BECE would equally take place at all the designated centres across the state also by 9.00 am daily

Mrs Adelaja, while advising all school principals to ensure compliance to safety guidelines to prevent coronavirus spread during the exams, she also advised candidates for both exams to revisit the website of the examination board to reprint their registration slips to ascertain their current centres.

