Osinbajo departs Abuja for ECOWAS extraordinary summit in Accra

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will depart Abuja Tuesday for Accra, Ghana to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the situation in Mali.

He is representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit and will join other leaders in the sub-region to discuss the political crisis in Mali and the security situation in the sub-region at large.

A statement signed by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, informed that the Accra meeting will form part of several efforts by leaders in the sub-region to resolve Mali’s political crisis.

While in Accra, Osinbajo will also meet with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana to discuss issues bothering on their wellbeing in the West African country.

Accompanying the Vice President is the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Zubairu Dada.

The Osinbajo is expected back in Abuja today at the end of his engagements in Ghana.

