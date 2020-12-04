Ladi Adebutu’s philanthropy

SINCE his foray into the murky waters of the Nigerian politics and deep involvement in philanthropic services, and giving the enormous resources being deployed especially to uplift humanity in his own little way, the mere mention of the name Ladi Adebutu, especially to political adversaries, may present a picture of someone who is feasting on his rich parentage to live a life of elegance and service to humanity. What they would probably not tell you is the fact that Ladi Adebutu is not just from a wealthy background, he has also carved a niche for himself in business by owning several business concerns, one of which is the single-owned largest and biggest pig industry in the whole of Nigeria and by extension West Africa. Although, upon completion of his educational pursuit, he cut his first teeth in paid employment in 1988 at his father’s paint factory, Kensington Industries Limited located in Iperu-Remo, Ogun State, the truth is that Ladi’s stay there was brief, because he had his eyes on the ball and was determined to roll it to hit the target. Thus, after his brief stay at Kensington Industries Limited, he was equally appointed in 1991 as the Chief Executive Officer of JB Farms Limited, an Agro-Allied Company involved in the development of commercial palm plantations, production of palm oil and other palm products.

As a young man determined to carve a niche for himself, also In 1991, Ladiestablished his personal farm, Solomon Kensington Agro-Allied Limited, a livestock farm that specializes in the breeding and rearing of pigs. He is till date, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the agro-allied industry adjudged to be the largest single-owned farm in Nigeria and Sub-Sahara West Africa with over 20,000 pigs in its stock and still counting. The Solomon Kensington Agro-Allied Limited seats on a landmass of about 60 hectares in Iperu Remo, Ogun State. And like every business with a humble beginning, SKAAL started operations on a small scale level, with less than 100 pigs and 3 workers – Messrs Sunday Oyenuga, Ndukwe Eke Eleko and Etuk. Over the years, 29 years to be precise, the farm has increased in size and has in its service 250 dedicated labor force As a company opened to modern-day expansion, SKAAL is no longer limited to the rearing of pigs alone; It embraces other profitable livestock in good numbers which are equally in great demand in the consumer market. They include Cattle (cows and bulls), rams, goats, donkey, sheep, horses, camels, geese and crocodiles.

Equally of note is the fact that the establishment has become a training and research facility for some organizations, scientists and animals experts both in Nigeria and abroad. Koudji Animal Nutrition, Holland, Big Dutchman International GmbH, Vechta, Germany and BAR-MAGEN Animal Health and Feed Technology Limited, Zvi Hanachi, Israel are some of the international groups that have signified intentions to collaborate with the farm in research and technology. Furthermore, one major project in the pipeline is the ongoing construction of a meat processing facility within its vast land. The facilities, when completed, will employ the latest technology to ensure production efficiency and high level of meat supply to end-users. The meat processing plant has the capacity to process 100 pigs per day as well as 50 cows per day with employment generation of about 500 staff in the production chain. And due to the high potentials of the proposed meat factory, Nigeria’s Bank of Industry, BOI, has signified interest to partner with SKAAL on the processing plant. The food processing plant, apart from meat production, also has an immediate future agenda to embrace the production of other beef products such as hamburger, bacon and sausages.

Part of the future plans of SKAAL, also, is the planned construction of 500 fish ponds at Ipara Remo. The catfish farm when completed is expected to facilitate employment for Nigerian youths and boost the local economy of the host community. Also in the pipeline is the plan to establish a Biogas project on the farm with the aim of converting the huge animal waste into energy generation and production of solid and liquid fertilizers and possibly yield other useful products. The chairman posits that ‘’when the biogas project is eventually actualized, electricity would be generated independently for the farm as a first instance and when the energy generation capacity is determined, it would be extended to other farms in the neighbourhood and communities within reach will also benefit significantly.’’

Apart from his strides in the Agricultural sector, Ladi Adebutu also owns Kensington Real Estate and Tourism Nigeria Limited, a very active company which is into construction and Real Estate, under this company is an almost completed Golf Resort which seats on an expanse of land of about 157 hectares in Ode-Remo, also in Ogun State. The Golf Resort has a Hotel with 150 rooms and an 18 hole Golf Course of international standard built on 200 acres of land. Aside from the Agricultural enterprise and Real Estate, Ladi has a fleet of Haulage Trucks for the ferrying of granite for constructions, animal feeds among others. As a philanthropist of repute, he established an NGO which he uses to implement his philanthropic gestures called Ladi Adebutu Development Organisation. His philanthropic activities through the NGO spanned the length and breadth of Ogun State including the donation of over 250 units of 500KVA transformers to communities across Ogun State; Scholarships to indigent students which includes payment of the school fees for the members of National Association of Ogun State Students, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; provision of free healthcare services to Ogun State indigenes in different locations across Ogun State with over 2000 people as beneficiaries; Support to hundreds of widows and orphans among others. And, during the Pandemic induced lockdown, through his LADO group, he provided palliative worth over N100m to the people of Ogun State. These palliatives included over 2000 pigs, 120 cows, foodstuffs like garri, rice, tastefully packed hampers and other provisions.

Ladi is the recipient of several awards and recognitions honouring his contributions to humanity on all fronts which are too numerous to list here. For instance On 9th September 2015, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu was conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree – Doctor of Science in Political Science (DSc. Honoris Causa) by Universite Bilingue Libre du Togo, Lome, Togo; Doctor of Science in Public Administration (DSc Honoris Causa), Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti. Ladi Adebutu was awarded philanthropist of the year, by Cooperative Rating and Award Society of Nigeria, CRASN, obtained October 2019. This award was in recognition of his feat as the only individual that sponsored delegates to Cooperative Conference at the Global Cooperative Conference in Kigali, Rwanda.

Born in Lagos State on 25th February 1962 into the family of Sir. Dr Chief Kensington Adebukunola Adebutu, ON, ON, KJW and Dame Caroline Oladunni Adebutu of Ogun State descent, he started his elementary education at the International Day Nursery School, Oke-Ora, Ebute-Metta, Lagos. He later proceeded to Igbobi College where he obtained his West African School Certificate in 1978.

Upon the completion of his Secondary Education, he traveled abroad where he studied at the St. Columba’s College, Rathfarnham, Dublin and obtained the Irish Leaving Certificate in 1980. He commenced his tertiary education at the National Institute of Higher Education, Limerik, Republic of Ireland where he obtained an equivalent of BSc. Honours in Analytical Chemistry. He also attended the Regional Technical College at Athlone and Carlow in the Republic of Ireland between 1981and 1984. His business expansion plan and philanthropist gesture remains uncommon and he is poised to continue in his stride to contribute meaningfully to humanity.

Orekoya is a media consultant to Honourable Adebutu.

