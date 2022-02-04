Lack of internal democracy threatens APC ― Forum of former House of Representatives

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares for its national convention to elect a new set of national officers, certain chieftains of the party have cautioned that the interim national leadership should ensure that the process was free, fair and transparent.

The party chieftains operating under the platform of Former APC Representatives Members made the call on Friday at their Meeting/Roundtable held in Abuja.

A Communique issued by the Forum and signed by its Protem Chairman, Ibrahim Zailani, cautioned that “it is in the progressive interest of the party to ensure that internal democracy reigns supreme.

“We reviewed the current state of our great party, the All Progressives Congress and called on the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee to ensure that internal democracy is sustained in the party.”

The former members also called on delegates to the party’s National Convention scheduled to be vigilant and ensure that only credible and visionary candidates are voted to occupy offices in other to properly reposition the party.

Zailani also decried “the way legislators are looked down upon even though they remain a major stakeholder in the political equation.”

In his goodwill message, Minister of State, Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, enjoined the leadership of the party to ensure transparency in the processes leading to the National Convention and the Convention proper as he noted that ‘it is the only way to keep the party united, strong and virile.”

The meeting was attended by former members from all the states of the federation including those that served in the 2nd and 3rd Republics.

