Labour party holds presidential primary in Delta

The 3rd Force Movement under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front (NCFront) will on Monday, hold its Presidential primary election in Asaba, Delta State.

The NCFront’s Head of Public Affairs, Tanko Yunusa, while addressing teeming supporters and delegates of the Labour Party, ahead of the Presidential Primaries, called on more leaders of conscience in the country to quickly join the moving train of the Ballot Revolution of the working People crystalizing in the Labour Party, following its adoption by the 3rd Force Movement as the alternative ‘Big Tent’ for the 2023 elections.

Tanko Yunusa, in the company of other Party Chieftains and bigwigs also used the occasion to carpet the ‘cash and carry’ party primaries of the APC and PDP, describing it as corruptive and criminal, calling on the EFCC to immediately go after the candidates and delegates of the APC and PDP for destroying Nigeria’s electoral system and moral fabric.

The Front, while applauding the bubbling political synergy between two leading Presidential Aspirants of the Party, Peter Obi and Pat Utomi, also condemned the activities of some disgruntled elements and sponsored agents by the APC and PDP in the Press, trying to create a false picture of incoherence in the Party

The Movement, in the light of the crystalizing rainbow coalition in the Labour Party, also invited all well-meaning Nigerians, including Women, Youths, the physically challenged, the poor and the well to do, among others to immediately join forces with the Labour Party to rescue Nigeria from the heightening insecurity and imminent collapse foisted by incompetent rulers of the country, currently trading in Delegates all over the country.

