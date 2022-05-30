PDP primaries: Atiku woos Wike

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has taken steps to make up with his closest rival for the party ticket, Nyesom Wike, by visiting him at home Monday morning.

The former Vice President, and 2019 flag bearer of the main opposition party, reached out to the Rivers State governor following the last-minute intrigues that enabled him to clinch the party’s presidential ticket on Saturday at the PDP national convention in Abuja.

Wike, who came second to Atiku after the Governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, withdrew from the race and directed his supporters to vote for the former Vice President, had not publicly acknowledged Atiku’s victory.

He was thought to have felt betrayed by the late move made by Tambuwal that helped Atiku to achieve victory.

Ostensibly keen to secure the support of the Rivers governor, Atiku visited him along with some other party chieftains in his Asokoro, Abuja residence as he bade to assuage him.

It is not immediately clear what both politicians have agreed.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Primaries: Atiku woos Wike

Primaries: Atiku woos Wike

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Primaries: Atiku woos Wike

Primaries: Atiku woos Wike

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Primaries: Atiku woos Wike

Primaries: Atiku woos Wike