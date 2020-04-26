Kyari, the missing script in Aso Rock

Death is the precious price to be paid by everyone irrespective of race, religion, educational background and status. Like Abba Kyari, everyone would definitely pay the price.

President Buhari’s Chief of Staff served his boss with love, strength and faith but he turned to an object of ridicule and reproach after his eternal transition. What a pity, his perceived loyalty has caused a serious migraine to many who only believe in what they read in the media.

Funny enough, many still believe Abba Kyari died weeks ago but the Federal Government of Nigeria only announced it last Saturday. The source of this news could be traced to Kemi Olunloyo and as a matter of fact, nothing can change the mindset of her fans to check the veracity of her assertion.

Most people celebrating his death would remain quiet if one asks them of his wrongdoings as a Chief of Staff. They don’t actually have points other than what they read in the media. They have forgotten that most of the people releasing derogatory publications about Abba Kyari have their own interest. If it is about Nigerian politicians, they only fight for their interest and not for the masses. So, don’t ever think they are criticizing Abba Kyari for a better Nigeria. If people that only fight for their pockets could go against Abba Kyari because they could not penetrate as expected, why would Nigerians think Abba Kyari was bad as Chief of Staff when other political grandeurs are worse.

If Abba Kyari should be criticized for President Buhari’s flaws in office, he should bear both the good and the bad representation. Celebrating his death for the poor performance of the president is wickedness. He should be praised for the good representation as well. Since I have grown up, I have come to realise one thing in Nigeria; Nigerians will never appreciate an elected president when he is in power. We are Nigerians; we only praise our presidents after their tenures. I know Buhari will also become a hero after his administration despite the level of criticism he is facing now. Why mocking the death of Abba Kyari when you are coming to celebrate Buhari later?

May the departed souls who lost the battle to Coronavirus, including Abba Kyari, who is the missing script in Aso Rock, continue to rest in peace.

Usman Issa,

Kwara State

