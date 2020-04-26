Nigeria records 91 new cases of coronavirus, total now 1273

The total number of coronavirus cases in Nigeria has increased to 1273 after 91 new infections were recorded on Sunday.

The 91 new cases were recorded in Lagos, Sokoto, Taraba, Kaduna, Gombe, Ondo, FCT, Edo, Oyo, Rivers, Bauchi, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Kebbi.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via its Twitter handle on Sunday.

It tweeted: “As at 11:50 pm 26th April, 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 239; Deaths: 40.”

The NCDC explained that one case previously reported in Lagos is now an Ondo State case. The total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is 731, and 8 in Ondo.

91 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 43-Lagos

8-Sokoto

6-Taraba

5-Kaduna

5-Gombe

3-Ondo

3-FCT

3-Edo

3-Oyo

3-Rivers

3-Bauchi

2-Osun

1-Akwa Ibom

1-Bayelsa

1-Ebonyi

1-Kebbi

As at 11:50pm 26th April- 1273 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 239

Deaths: 40 pic.twitter.com/261wewYfEg — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 26, 2020

