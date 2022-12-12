Kwara young professionals organize community clean-up

A group of young indigenes of Kwara State from diverse professional backgrounds has organized an environmental clean-up in the Ilorin West and Ilorin East local government areas of the state.

The young professionals, under the aegis of the Ilorin Global Shapers, hosted the Ilorin Climate Action, tagged, “Community Outreach and Cleanup” at Alanamu and Sabo Oke communities of the two local government areas and enlightened members of the communities on hygiene and clean environment.

Speaking during the event, the Ilorin Hub Curator of the group, Mr. Kehinde Akinsola, said that the

the group had earlier organized a challenge on Climate Action to empower young people to create actionable solutions to local climate challenges in their communities for Sustainable Development.

He said that young professionals are driven to solve problems in their communities.

Akinsola, who challenged the general public to take actions that are going to affect the environment positively, said that climate action is an inclusive step that requires contributions from everybody.

“We came to the community to make them know about the benefits of hygiene based on the research carried out on climate change and geographic information that Alanamu is liable to flood.

“I encourage the people of Alanamu community to take up from where we stop, and elders should encourage the young ones on personal hygiene and environmental sanitation”, he said.

At the event, volunteers were divided into a group of six to cover the entire community, while people from the host community put in each group led the volunteers on sensitization and clean up.

One of the volunteers, Bashir Atika, said the exercise was of great benefit to the host community, particularly in the aspect of health.

In his own words, Shuaib Ajibola commended the initiative and urged the community to avoid climate disasters.

A youth advocate, Beki Mashood AbdulQaudri, lauded Ilorin Climate Action Volunteers on behalf of Balogun Alanamu and the people of the community for finding the community worthy of this helpful initiative.





“On behalf of the Balogun and the people of Alanamu community, I extend our sincere appreciation to all the volunteers of Ilorin Global Shapers for finding our community worthy of this kind of helpful initiative that would help in preventing climate disasters”.

Also in attendance was Mrs. Oloruntoyosi Thomas, Senior Special Assistant to Kwara State Governor on Non-Governmental Affairs.

Ilorin Global Shapers Community was partnered by Plogging Nigeria, Ilorin Club, Girl Up Evolve, The CEI Project, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Kwara State, NYSC SDGs CDS group, JCI Nigeria University of Ilorin, Green Globe Initiative (GGI), Meadows Community Development Outreach, Freedom Environmental Solutions, Kwara SDGs Office, Nigeria Police Force, World’s Largest Lesson.