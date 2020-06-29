Kwara house not interfering with LG administration ― Speaker

Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Yakubu Danladi, has refuted claims that the state legislature is interfering in the administration of Local Government Council areas in the state.

In a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin on Monday, the Speaker said that the allegations against the House were made because of the recent extension of the suspension of 16 local government chairmen by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

The House, which said that none of its members is in charge of local government revenue either directly or through a proxy, added that no member of the House interferes in the runnings or finances of respective local governments “as it does not form part of their statutory duty.

“Our attention was drawn to a malicious publication by an online medium, attempting to soil the names and integrity of members of Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-led ninth Kwara state House of Assembly over the extension of the suspension of the 16 local government chairmen by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

“We will like to state, unequivocally, that the ninth Assembly was voted in on the mantra of change and would never renege in its determination to ensure sanity returns to our polity at all level of governance and laying a solid foundation for a sustainable Kwara that works for all.

“The insinuation that any member of the ninth Kwara Assembly is in charge of local government revenue is not only baseless but irrational and unfathomable. Members of the ninth Kwara Assembly were elected to represent their various constituencies and have so far, been delivering on their statutory responsibilities which do not include tax collection.

“We want to state categorically, that no member of the ninth Kwara State House of Assembly is by any way or means, “in charge” of local government revenue, either directly or through a proxy.

It is also to be made clear, that no member of the House interferes in the runnings or finances of respective local governments as it does not form part of their statutory duty. Anyone with contrary fact to this effect is challenged to present it for public scrutiny.

“The legislature is convinced to have acted ideally over the local government Chairmen’s matter and considers the extension of their suspension by the Executive arm of government in line, as the investigations into allegations against them are yet to be concluded by the anti-graft agency, notwithstanding their defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The recent development simply signals a new dawn in Kwara State, where sociopolitical affiliation won’t be an immunity against illegality. It reflects our commitment to pursue justice for the people, regardless of political motivations.

“We hereby implore the general public to continue to support the 9th Kwara State House of Assembly and government in our efforts to objectively restore sanity to our governance system and ignore coordinated falsehood aimed at discrediting sincere strides to secure a better Kwara we can all be proud of”.

