Kwara governor writes assembly to remove auditor-general

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State on Thursday wrote to the Kwara State House of Assembly seeking the removal of the Auditor-General, Mr Samuel Adeyeye.

In a message read by the Speaker, Engineer Yakubu Danladi-Salihu titled, “Removal of Mr Adeyeye Samuel as Auditor General of Kwara State” at the plenary, the governor requested the support of a two-thirds majority of the House for the removal of Mr Adeyeye from Office of Auditor-General of Kwara state.

The governor also said that Adeyeye was found culpable of misconduct which is least expected from a public officer of his status, and capable of misleading the government and the public.

He noted that the auditor-general claimed that he had not been able to cashback the allocation due to his office but later confirmed that he had accessed 30 per cent of the allocation as of June last year.

The governor said that Mr Adeyeye indicted 67 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in his publication of the 2019 State Audit Report and only 13 were later confirmed by him to have audit queries.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He explained that the act of the State Auditor-General, among others, contravened the Code of Conduct of a Public Officer of his status.

Governor Abdulrazaq said he acted on section 137 of the (1999) constitution as amended, adding that Adeyemi be removed forthwith as the Auditor General of Kwara state.

But in his response, Adeyeye described the action as a ‘conspiracy’.

“The allegations are there just pure, I don’t even know what to call it. He said he gave us 30% of our fund by June contrary to what I said that he didn’t give us money. Is that what he should give us to work? The deadline for submission of the report was 30th June.

“Secondly, he said I clear queries, is that his responsibility. I don’t know. And the House did not even bother to call me for an explanation. This is senseless.

“I suspect a foul play in all of this and a conspiracy,” he said.