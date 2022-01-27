Gombe killing: Reps probe allegation on leakage of intelligence report, NSCDC operatives

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, unveiled plans to investigate the authenticity of the leaked intelligence report leading to the incessant killings, kidnappings, burning of properties in Billiri Local Government of Gombe State and the steps taken by the State NSCDC Command.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the “Need to curb the incessant killings, kidnappings, burning of properties in Billiri Local Government of Gombe State’, sponsored by Hon Victor Mela.

Worried by the development, the House urged the Inspector General of Police to swiftly look into the possibility of establishing a Divisional Police Station in Tal District.

In his lead debate, Hon. Mela observed that the recent illegal acts of herdsmen/bandits have ravaged numerous communities across the country ranging from killings, kidnappings, rape, burning of agricultural products which have resulted in the deaths of residents and loss of unquantifiable properties.

He said: “The House also notes the ongoing systematic, carefully planned and executed annihilation of peace-loving people in Eleven villages of Kalmai, Baganje, Tanglang, Tal, and Todi Districts of Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State by the bandits, an outlawed group.

“The House is aware that the initial attack on those settlements was reported on December 6, 2021, and subsequent attacks were recorded on 12, 17, 27 and 29 December 2021 and January 20, 2022, respectively resulting in the death of 15 people, 20 people injured, 3 people kidnapped and properties worth millions of naira destroyed by fire thus rendering elderly, women, and children homeless.

“The House commend the Governor of Gombe State, His Excellency Alhaji Mohammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the prompt intervention when the communities were attacked by bandits.

“The House is worried about the leaked intelligence report dated 17 December 2021 addressed to the Gombe State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), which had warned on the impending attacks on Billiri Local Government and unfortunately two weeks after the leaked intelligence report, innocent people of Billiri were attracted by bandits.

“The House is cognizant of roles as representatives of the people to rise to the occasion and condemn the acts of dehumanising treatment meted on innocent citizens.

“Also worried that since the heinous criminal act, no culprit has been arrested nor the sponsors of the bandits traced, creating a hopeless situation for the people of Billiri/Balanga Federal constituency.

“The House is also cognizant of the need to ensure all resolutions passed on insecurity are fully and speedily implemented,” he said

To this end, the House mandated the joint Committees on Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees, Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, North East Development Commission and Police Affairs to ensure compliance.

The House also mandated the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to, as a matter of utmost urgency, provide relief materials to the affected communities to ameliorate their sufferings.

