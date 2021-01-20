Kukah, an advocate of good governance ― Afe Babalola

Founder of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, SAN has congratulated the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah on his new appointment by Pope Francis, describing him as an advocate of good governance.

Babalola in a letter addressed to the Sokoto Bishop on Wednesday said he was not surprised with the latest appointment of the Bishop into the Dicastery for the Promotion of Human Integral Development, expressing optimism of his success in the new assignment.

The elder statesman added that the latest position was a call for more dedication to the service of humanity, explaining that over the years the Bishop, “uses the pulpit to maximum, positive and pleasant advantage to stand on the side of the people and justice.”

The frontline lawyer said, ” You have not only been an advocate of good governance and renowned for your well-informed opinions on topical national and international issues. No wonder Your Lordship has been appointed at various times to serve on many Committees nationally and internationally.

“With the appointment, Your Lordship will join other members of the Dicastery from different regions of the world to advise and promote the Pope’s concerns on issues of justice and peace, human rights, torture, human trafficking, care of creation and other issues related to the promotion of human dignity and development, all of which have been familiar terrains to Your Lordship over the years.

“The renewable five-year appointment has thus added to Your Lordship’s string of national and international engagements within the universal Church, a further confirmation of your status as a man whose consistency and tenacity to the good of the majority remain unshaken. The truism that “the prize for hard work is more work” has come to play in your life and career.”

He added that, ” This is no doubt a call to higher service in the vineyard of the Almighty Father. While congratulating you most heartily on this momentous occasion, which in any case is a clarion call to further service, one can only wish you good health and peace of heart as well as divine wisdom to continue your good works both at the national and international spheres. I pray that God will give you good men and women that will plug into your vision to enable you succeed.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…advocate of good governance advocate of good governance

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..advocate of good governance advocate of good governance

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE