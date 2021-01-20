(VIDEO): “First Daughter” Ivanka Trump weeps as dad gives farewell speech

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka was overcome with emotion as her father departed Washington DC on Air Force One for the last time.

Ivanka Trump, 39, scrunched her face up in sobs as she watched her dad in the final hours of his presidency arriving at Joint Base Andrews and boarding a plane south to Palm Beach, Florida.

Accompanied by her husband and her children, the First Daughter also stood alongside her siblings Eric, Don. Jr., and Tiffany — the latter of whom were trying their best to hold it together during the emotional sendoff and her siblings as they watched their time in DC come to an end and their father fly off.

She walked across the tarmac with her youngest son, Theodore, while her husband Jared Kushner held hands of their son Joseph and daughter, Arabella.

Ivanka seems to have utilized a tube a waterproof mascara, staying perfectly made-up as she got emotional during her father’s speech.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…First Daughter Ivanka Trump First Daughter Ivanka Trump

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..First Daughter Ivanka Trump First Daughter Ivanka Trump

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE