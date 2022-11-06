Kogi will deliver largest votes for Tinubu ― Gov. Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that his leadership is poised to deliver the largest possible votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other All Progressive Congress (APC) candidates in the state during the 2023 general election.

He made this known over the weekend in Kabba during Kabba Day Cultural Festival.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja noted that his administration was committed to unity of all Kogites as a vehicle of cohesion and development.

Governor Bello appreciated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for his donation as Chairman of the occasion, recalling his previous donation of N100 million to flood victims in the State, saying it was a testament that he has Kogi State at heart.

Governor Bello noted that Okun land boasts abundant human and natural resources that are making valuable contributions to the New Direction Government in various capacities.

He said that as the traditional capital of Okun land, Kabba has received its fair share in the distribution of appointments and significant projects with assurance to do more vis-à-vis competitive demands and available resources.

He noted that his administration has also inspired a new and united Kogi State across various religious, tribal, and ethnic frontiers, encouraging the people to continually uphold the sense of unity and love for a more prosperous Okun Land and Kogi State.





In attendance was the Obaro of Kabba, HRM, Oba (Dr) Solomon Owoniyi, representative of the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and top government functionaries.

The Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan, other eminent personalities, as well as notable sons and daughters of (Owe) Kabba extraction were also in attendance.