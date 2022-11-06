Buhari pays inspection visit to Agriculture Machinery Institute in Nasarawa, commends progress of works

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the management of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), for the progress recorded in the ongoing works on the Agriculture Machinery and Development Institute (AMEDI) in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Buhari, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, said with the level of works so far achieved, NASENI would meet the project target of January, 2023.

Nigeria Tribune reports that Buhari through Prof Gambari in August 2022, performed the ground breaking for the construction of the Institute as part of the move to promote food security in the country.

He said the institute would soon transform the country into agro-allied technology hub, while also boosting food production.

“I want to commend the Executive Vice-Chairman of NASENI, Professor Mohammed Sani-Haruna for the work he has been doing across the country. I also want to thank the Nasarawa state government for all the support they have given us since the project commenced,” he said.

On his part, the Vice Chairman of the NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, said AMEDI was part of implementation strategy of the directives of President Buhari to the agency to effectively intervene in agriculture to revolutionize farming and food processing using technology.

He noted that NASENI has succeeded in the development of some relevant equipments and machines in the food value chain from cultivation, planting, weeding, harvesting, post harvest and food preservation.

He said AMEDI Lafia is one among the Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute (AMEDI) Lafia is one of the six approved by President Buhari in 2021 not only to guaranty food security but to apply modern tools and equipment for mechanised Agriculture and Technology for food processing, food preservation and application of food availability and artificial intelligence for efficient and multicrop seasons.

Other locations for the institutes, according to him, include Adamawa State for North East; Kebbi for North West; Cross River for South South; Imo State for South East; and Osun State for South West.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He said NASENI is collaborating with partners from Hashmite Kingdom of Jordan, Czech Republic and Italy to equip all the institutes with state of the earth Research and Manufacturing facilities targeting the best and the highest technology in the world.

He said, “The location of AMEDI Lafia was as a result of timely request to President Muhammadu Buhari by His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi A. Sule and the support and facilitation of His Excellency Ambassador Prof. Ibrahim A. Gambari the Chief of Staff to the President. The Government of Nasarawa State and Lafia Emirate Council has given us multiple option of lands to select from for sighting of the Institute which we settled for the current location.

“Your Excellency the Chief of Staff may recall that foundation laying ceremony was performed on your behalf on 1st August 2022 for the construction work and this is level of work in 3 months duration. Although the volume of rain in September to October has affected the speed of the construction work. We have been able to fence the twenty hectares of land and constructed gate house, the admin block and the two workshops are about ninety percent completion with road networks in progress, and some of the needed machines in warehouse we will God willing be ready for commissioning of the Institute in January 2022.

“Your Excellency, NASENI is collaborating with partners from Hashmite Kingdom of Jordan, Czech Republic and Italy to equip this Institute and the other five Agricultural Machinery and Equipment Development Institute with state of the earth Research and Manufacturing facilities targeting the best and the highest technology in the world. All these are made possible by the grace of God and the deliberate priority of Agriculture by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari. With these development all that is needed for modern farming in food processing, packing and preservation at to be locally produced by NASENI.

“Science, Technology and Innovation has always been the source of development and prosperity of all nations. The yardstick of measuring the willingness and readiness of Nigeria to transit from community based economy to a manufacturing economy is the degree to which NASENI’s role is apply to all aspects of our socio-economic endevaour. It is not magic but scientific it was the method and remain the only solution utilised by the developed world and the Asian tigers. NASENI is among the best legacy that President Muhammadu Buhari will be quitting to the next and subsequent administration in Nigeria.”