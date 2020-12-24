Kogi Polytechnic expels 34 students for alleged exam malpractice

THE academic board of the Kogi State Polytechnic has expelled 34 students for their alleged involvement in examination misconduct, cultism and certificate forgery.

This was contained in a statement by Head, Public Relations and Protocol Unit of the institution, Mrs Uredo Omale, and made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

At its regular meeting held last Thursday, the management considered reports of various committees and approved the expulsion of the students.

The academic board alleged that the students’ conduct contravened relevant sections of the Students Information Handbook of the polytechnic, which it said stipulated penalties for involvement in examination malpractice, certificate forgery and cultism.

The affected students were from different schools and departments of the institution.

The board also approved the graduation of 959 students from various schools and departments based on the recommendation of the Result Verification Committee.

According to the board some of the students rusticated were part of the alleged “examination magic centre” syndicate, recently uncovered by the institution at the Sarkin Noma area of Lokoja metropolis.

The committee’s report, the ‘magic centre’ was organised by a HND II student of the Department of Accountancy and an ex-student of the polytechnic.

The board approved the expulsion of the HND 11 Accounting student, and banned the ex-student from entering the polytechnic until further notice.

The board also set up a committee to review the character of the HND 11 student for appropriate decision.

