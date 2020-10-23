Kogi LG poll: IPAC berates KOSIEC on lack of proper preparation

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has berated the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC) on the lack of proper preparations on the conduct of the local government election scheduled for Dec. 12th 2020.

The state chairman of IPAC, Mr Iliyas Badanga while speaking with newsmen on Friday said they expected KOSIEC to have conducted an enlarged stakeholder meeting before the election.

He noted that IPAC rose from their meeting on Friday and observed that the commission has not embarked on any sensitisation of the electorates on the proper conduct for the election.

He stressed that voters are not well educated on how to vote and voting properly to avoid cancelled votes.

“Unfortunately there is no end in sight for the recruitment and training of ad-hoc staff to be used on this election that is nearly a month away.

“Local government election is an election close to the people and if proper procedures are not followed to ensure a free, fair and credible election, the needed dividend of democracy will elude the people,” he stated.

According to him, IPAC SIEC should awake from their slumber as a lot needs to be done before Dec.12th, 2020 if the election is to be transparent and credible.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.