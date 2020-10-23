Lekki shooting: Yoruba Diaspora group seeks global intervention

Reactions have continued to trail the Lekki massacre of peaceful #EndSARS protesters as foremost non-governmental Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has condemned the incident, describing the act as genocide, while demanding that the incident be investigated and perpetrators brought to book.

Men of the Nigerian Army, it would be recalled, had opened fire on the protesters in Lagos in the goriest manner, killing and wounding some of them.

The coalition made this call on Friday in a statement by its Communications Director, Zacheaus Somorin, and further described the killing as premeditated, callous, criminal, saying it contravened democratic engagement.

Speaking on President Muhammadu Buhari’s nationwide broadcast, YOV, observed that Buhari deliberately kept mute on Lekki’s killing, saying such silence was aimed at undermining the gravity of the killing.

YOV further called on the International communities to sustain its intervention in the country before it slides into total anarchy, even as it condemned the removal of cameras and light at the centre of the protest, saying such was done in bad faith.

”We urge the international community to sustain its intervention in Nigeria. African Union, Amnesty International, EU, US State Department, the United Nations and others, have been proactive since the crisis started.

“But at this critical moment in the history of Nigeria, more should be done especially the urgent prosecution by the ICC of those that may be directly or indirectly involve in the Lekki genocide,” the coalition said.

The coalition frowned at the police conduct in the ongoing protests across the country, which it said had led to reports of the naked shooting of peaceful youth protesters across the country especially in Lagos State, calling on the federal government to call the police to order.

It warned that if the illegality continues, such, may, in the long run, be uncontrollable.

On looting perpetrated by some youths in Lagos, YOV condemned the act, saying that all forms of violence contravene the spirit of #EndSARS struggle.

It demanded that all those that had been paid to attack private businesses and establishments in Yorubaland must be arrested and brought to justice.

While commiserating with the families of the bereaved, YOV explained that panels set up by the states must adhere strictly to the demands of #EndSARS Movement, as such would placate the grievances of the protesters.

