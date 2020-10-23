EndSARS: Senator Ndume urges colleagues to monitor poverty reduction programmes

Senator representing Borno South and Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Ali Ndume, has urged relevant Committees in both chambers of the National Assembly to redouble their efforts and ensure that various Ministries, Department and Agencies, (MDAs ) saddled with youth empowerment and poverty alleviation meet up to public expectations.

Senator Ndume made the call in a statement he issued on Friday as a reaction to Thursday national broadcast by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He declared that if all the programmes highlighted by President Buhari in his address were implemented faithfully, it would go a long way to mitigate poverty and ultimately keep the youths engaged.

He urged the youths to channel their energy towards monitoring the implementation of all the Federal Government empowerment programmes for the young people.

He said:” The speech was well packaged in such a way that it addressed all the salient issues agitating the minds of Nigerians especially the youths.”

The Chairman Senate Committee who expressed regret over the shooting by soldiers at the Lekki toll gate which consequently instigated the violence and arson perpetrated by hoodlums called on the National Assembly to expedite action on making sure that adequate compensation for the victims of police brutality was included in the 2021 national budget.

The former Senate Leader further appealed to the #EndSARS protesters to suspend their actions on the streets to prevent hoodlums from further looting and aggravating tension in the polity.

He also said, “the youths should organise themselves in such a way that would ensure that the government implement all their five-point demands and other programmes announced for them by the President.”

