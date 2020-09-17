Kogi govt warns schools against unauthorised charges

COMMISSIONER for Education, Science and Technology, Kogi State, Mr. Wemi Jones, has warned schools against unauthorized charges on students as schools at all levels reopen for academic activities in the state.

In a statement in Lokoja, Jones warned all heads of schools against charging any fees for the remaining two weeks to end the second term, except those students who did not pay their school fees before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Heads of primary and secondary schools in both private and public schools are warned against charging any fees except those who didn’t pay their fees before the break,” he said.

According to Jones, the earlier directive by the state government was for schools to resume on September 14, and use two weeks to tidy up activities for the second term before resuming the third term on September 28.

The commissioner restated that the modified academic school calendar in Kogi State is for the third term to begin on September 28, and end on December 4, 2020.

He, therefore, reiterated that no school should charge any fees within the remaining two weeks to round off the second term activities, warning that any school that breaches this directive would be severely sanctioned.

The commissioner further advised parents and guardians to report any erring schools for adequate sanctions.

He stressed that payment of the third term school fees should commence as from September 28, when schools reopen for the third term activities.

The commissioner also enjoined all schools in the state to ensure they abide by the COVID-19 protocols as specified by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“For further enquires and report of any erring school, please contact the commissioner and permanent secretary of the ministry on the following lines: 0803 334 8992 and 08036173158,” he said.

