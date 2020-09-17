Anambra schools reopen after 6-month COVID-19 break

ALMOST six months after students were forced to vacate schools because of the outbreak of coranavirus pandemic, public and private schools in Anambra State have resumed academic session with strict COVID-19 safety checks as mandated by the state government and healthcare providers.

The phased resumption which excludes crèche and nursery pupils is a follow-up to earlier partial opening of schools to allow students in exit classes take their examinations.

At schools visited by Nigerian Tribune correspondent, students, teachers and every other individual coming into the vicinity were checked with infrared thermometers, while those who did not have their face masks and hand sanitizers were sent back.

Water containers and soaps were also placed at strategic entrances for washing of hands while some schools visited also had isolation rooms in case of emergency.

Alternative classrooms have also been provided to allow for spillover from the mandated number of students for each classroom.

At the Girls’ Secondary School, Awka, activities have already begun to ensure that while the environment is safe, both students and teachers follow the safety protocols to the letter.

The principal of the school, Lady Winni Ibezim, who commended the state government for giving the green light on the resumption, noted that while proper planning has been done to ensure that everyone in the school is safe, an isolation room has also been provided for any emergency.

The principal of Igwebuike Grammar School, Awka, Mr Jovita Arazu, noted that the vacation of SS3 students who just rounded off their exit exams had made way for extra accommodation for the spacing of students.

At the Comprehensive Secondary School, Nawfia, Njikoka Local Government Area, where classes have gradually begun, the principal, Reverend Augustine Otiji, commended the Anambra State Commissioner for Basic Education, Professor Kate Omenugha, whom he said drew a perfect timetable to accommodate space-related difficulties.

Academic activities at the Community Secondary School, Umuokpu-Awka, Awka South Local Government Area, were on with Mrs Rose Onugha, the principal, disclosing that the students were already prepping for their resumption test as directed by the state government, while students in JS3 class were gearing up for their Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, which comes up this Thursday (today).

Meanwhile, in Onitsha the early Wednesday morning showers did not deter students and pupils from going to school.

Some of the pupils that spoke with Nigerian Tribune, including Kosisochukwu Idiche of All Saints Primary School, Onitsha, and Chiwetalu Nzekwu, all expressed joy over the resumption.

