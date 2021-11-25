Kogi govt restates commitment towards APPEALS project to improve livelihoods

The Kogi State Government and other stakeholders said the Kogi State Agro-processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support Project (KOGI APPEALS) has recorded more achievements in transforming the agricultural sector of the state.

This was stated during the 7th Pre- Implementation support mission to Kogi State led by the National Coordination office of the project.

The Deputy Governor of the State and Chairman, State Steering Committee, Chief Edward David Onoja said the APPEALS project in the state has recorded great successes in the implementation of the project’s objectives.

He said the National Coordination Office (NCO) support mission will go a long way in ensuring the attainment of the Project Development Objective.

He restated the state government’s commitment to the successful implementation of the project in the state.

Chief Onoja said that the state government is happy with the project in improving the livelihoods of beneficiaries across the state and assured that the government would continue to support its implementation.

The Project Operations Manager and Team Lead of the Pre-mission visit to Kogi state, Dr Salisu Garba said that the overall objective of the mission is to review project implementation progress across all project components to ensure that project is on track to achieve its objectives.

He said the mission will provide implementation support to the project teams in all areas of critical concern and agree with States on the required actions and activities that would further facilitate the achievement of the project development objectives.

In his remarks, State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr David Apeh, said the successes recorded by the APPEALS project in the state is not in doubt as the impact on the Agricultural sector of the state is there for all to see.

He said these successes by the KOGI APPEALS has encouraged the state to Key into other donor-funded agriculture projects such as IFAD/VCDP.

In her remarks, the Commissioner of Women Affair Hajia Fatima Kabir Buba lauded the contributions of KOGI APPEALS to the empowerment of women farmers and People with disabilities in the state. She noted that the beneficiaries will make them proud.

Also, Managing Director, Kogi State Agricultural Development Project, Mallam Bello George Ogirima, said the APPEALS project implementation in the state has recorded a huge success.

He specifically noted the support rendered to the ADP by KOGI APPEALS which include the provision of office equipment, motorcycles for Extension officers and ICT facilities.

Earlier in his welcome Address, the APPEALS state project coordinator, Dr Sanni Abdullahi Ozomata noted that though Kogi is the newest state to join the project, it is implementing the project according to the Project Appraisal Document and Project Implementation Manual.

He highlighted that the project has supported 3, 490 direct beneficiaries across the value chains of rice, cashew and cassava through the segment of production, Processing and Marketing segments.

He appreciated the cooperation of the state government, National Coordination Office and the World Bank in the implementation of the project in the state.

The Pre- mission visit ended with field visits to APPEALS Project intervention sites across the three senatorial districts to interact with farmers and see first-hand the support facilitated for the farmers in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Kogi govt restates commitment towards APPEALS project to improve livelihoods

Kogi govt restates commitment towards APPEALS project to improve livelihoods