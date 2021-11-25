540 people benefit from NDE advanced business training in Kogi

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Kogi State, has commenced a two-day Advanced Business Training for the Extended Special Public Works Participants in the three Senatorial Districts of Kogi State.

The Advanced Business Training is an exit strategy designed by the Directorate to provide 540 participants in Kogi with the requisite knowledge and skills needed to establish and manage their businesses successfully.

The Director-General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, who was represented by NDE Kogi State Coordinator; Mall Abubakar Zakari at the official flag-off of the ABT in Kabba Bunu LGA (Kogi West Senatorial Districts) said the training is important to stimulate the entrepreneurship idea among the participants.

Speaking earlier at the event, Mrs Bajeh Patience (Small Scale Enterprises Headquarters Staff), who was in the state to facilitate the conduct of the training advised the Participants to avail themselves of the opportunity the training will provide them to be self-employed.

In his keynote address, the chairman of Kabba/Bunu LGA represented by the Director of the Local Government(DLG); Mr Emmanuel Alefemi thanked the Federal Government of Nigeria for the laudable Programme and urged the participants to key into the business training with a view to eradicate poverty in the country.

The 2-day Advanced Business Training was conducted in Okene, KabbaBunu and Idah being the ABT centralised centres for Kogi Central, West and East Senatorial Districts.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.540 people benefit from NDE advanced business training in Kogi

540 people benefit from NDE advanced business training in Kogi