Kogi govt reaffirms commitment to security

The Kogi State Government has reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across the state, declaring that it is not paying lip service to the security of its people.

Addressing the media in Lokoja, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, said the administration of Governor Ahmed Ododo has taken concrete steps to deal decisively with any flashpoints of insecurity, stressing that the state is not under siege and will not be.

Fanwo acknowledged security concerns in parts of Yagba land, particularly in Yagba West, but assured citizens that the situation is being carefully and silently managed to avoid escalation.

“We are managing the fine line between urgency and the need to tread softly in order not to compound the situation. Government is on top of the matter, and our interventions are guided, targeted, and strategic,” he said.

Fanwo also addressed concerns over alleged threats to some churches in Yagba East, noting that Governor Ododo has ordered thorough investigations to verify the claims.

“Security has not broken down in any part of Kogi and will not break down. We have reached an advanced stage of collaboration with national security structures to neutralize every threat to peace and stability in our state,” he emphasized.

The Commissioner commended local security structures such as the Okun hunters and other grassroots security outfits for their vital role in maintaining peace and order.

“These community-based efforts are critical to our overall strategy, and His Excellency has given the State Security Adviser a marching order to deepen community push-back mechanisms against insecurity,” Fanwo revealed.

He explained that government intelligence has pinpointed the location of certain criminal elements, but cautioned that operational plans are being meticulously executed to avoid collateral damage.

“These criminals are hiding behind innocent Nigerians, many of whom have been kidnapped from Kogi and other states. Our mission is to secure our people without endangering the lives of innocent victims,” he said.

Fanwo also issued a stern appeal to the media, urging journalists and media houses not to serve as “image makers to criminals.”

“The aim of these criminals is psychological warfare, using flash attacks and amplified media coverage to create fear and give the false impression that they are stronger than the state. We must not play into their hands. Insecurity affects us all, and the media must be responsible,” he said.

He acknowledged that while there have been isolated security breaches, the government is actively responding and remains confident of ultimate victory.

“We are working, we are hopeful, and we are winning. We are on their trail. We have taken the fight to them. It is not a media war, so we won’t be talking much about it. Actions are ongoing. Kogi won’t submit to terror. The Governor is determined to make every inch of Kogi land safe for all residents,” he assured.

He said the Kogi State Government is grateful to Mr President for his relentless support through the Office of the National Security Adviser with the deployment of capital assets to the State including helicopters to fight emerging threats. “We appreciate the commitment of Mr President to issues of security across the country and I can say Kogi will be eternally grateful to him”, he said.

Fanwo concluded with a call to citizens to play their part by volunteering credible intelligence to security agencies, stating that collective resolve and collaboration will overcome the cowardly actions of criminal elements.

