Gbenga-Hashim profiles, billboards flood Jos as North-Central PDP convention opens

The North-Central Zonal Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held over the weekend in Jos, Plateau State, became an unexpected political spectacle as former presidential candidate and nationalist, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim’s presence was overwhelming despite not being physically present or officially declaring his return to the party.

Many reports say he may have quietly returned to the party over the months given his intense consultations with major stakeholders in the zone, such as the only PDP Governor in the North-Central, Barrister Caleb Muftwang; Former Governor of Benue, Chief Samuel Ortom; Senator Zainab Kure from Niger State; Chairmen of the six North Central States and the FCT; and other key stakeholders.

He reportedly held a big meeting with critical stakeholders in his immediate constituency, the FCT, which was kept away from the press.

Information has it that he has held several meetings with the chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum.

Hashim’s influence was impossible to miss in Jos. His banners, flyers, and messages towered over the venue, sparking excitement and debate among delegates from all six North-Central states — Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Niger, Nasarawa, and Plateau and FCT

Observers say the sudden surge of support for Hashim is a reflection of deep-rooted discontent within the PDP and a growing demand for ideological clarity, unity, and credible leadership ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Dr. Gbenga-Hashim, one of the conveners of the PDP in 1998 and its first elected Deputy National Publicity Secretary, represents a breath of fresh air—he has integrity, experience, and a national outlook,” said an incoming zonal officer from Benue State.

“The PDP needs new energy, and the crowd response today shows people are ready for change.”

Hashim, a respected businessman, human rights activist, and one-time presidential aspirant, has built a reputation for principled politics, democratic advocacy, and economic nationalism.

Though he has yet to formally declare his return to the PDP, many party members are already hailing his potential comeback as a turning point.

Analysts say the congress in Jos could mark the beginning of a broader party realignment.

“What we witnessed in Jos wasn’t just political optics; it was a statement,” said Hadiza Aminu, an Abuja-based political analyst.

“Hashim’s rising profile signals that the PDP may be ready to return to its founding values and reintroduce ideological politics into Nigeria’s democratic discourse.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his next political move, one thing became clear at the congress: Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has reignited hope in a party grappling with internal crisis and waning public trust.

As the chants faded, the sentiment lingered; the PDP may well find its new beginning in the North-Central with Hashim leading the ideological renaissance.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE