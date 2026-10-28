Kogi Assembly directs PAAU, Polytechnic to reverse school fee increases

The Kogi State House of Assembly has directed the managements of Prince Abubakar Audu University (PAAU), Anyigba, and the Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, to suspend the recent increases in school fees and revert to the previous rates.

The directive followed a petition presented before the House by the Majority Leader, Dr. Suleiman Abdulrasaq, who represents Okene Town State Constituency.

Presenting the petition, Abdulrasaq said the fee increases had triggered widespread complaints from parents and students, largely due to what he described as inadequate consultation before the new rates were introduced.

He urged the House to intervene in the interest of students and their families, who are already grappling with prevailing economic challenges.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Aliyu Umar Yusuf, acknowledged that the two institutions had legal backing for their actions, but maintained that the increases were not in the best interest of the state government and its citizens, given current economic realities.

The Assembly subsequently resolved that the Commissioner for Education and the managements of both institutions should appear before it to explain the rationale behind the fee increases.

Contributing to the debate, Hon. Mekudi Idrees, Hon. Abu Onoruoza of Ajaokuta State Constituency, and Hon. Bin Ebaya Shehu Tijani of Lokoja One State Constituency expressed concern that the increases could impose additional financial burdens on parents and undermine access to affordable education.

The lawmakers stressed the need for the state government and the institutions to adopt policies that reflect the economic realities of families and prevent financial constraints from denying students access to higher education.

The Assembly maintained that the interests of students and parents must be prioritized in decisions affecting educational costs across the state.