Farmer’s beheading: Police arrest 14 as mob attacks station in Ondo

Fourteen persons have been arrested by the Ondo State Police Command following a mob attack on a police station in Ala, Akure North Local Government Area of the state, over the alleged beheading of a farmer, Rasheed Hassan.

Two police officers sustained gunshot injuries when the mob attacked the station in an attempt to lynch two suspects arrested in connection with the farmer’s killing.

The suspects were reportedly taken to the police station by the Ala Youth President to prevent angry youths from lynching them, but the situation escalated when the mob stormed the facility and demanded that the suspects be handed over for extrajudicial execution.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said the attack followed the killing of Hassan, whose death was reported to the police on October 24, 2026.

He said the farmer’s body was discovered at General Camp in the Government Reserve area of the community, adding that police operatives who visited the scene observed deep cuts on his head and other parts of his body, while his belongings were reportedly missing.

Jimoh said investigations commenced immediately to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing and apprehend those responsible.

According to him, the Ala Youth President arrested two suspects on October 26 and was conveying them to the police station when he was confronted by an angry crowd demanding that the suspects be handed over for lynching.

The youth leader subsequently sought refuge at the Ala Divisional Police Headquarters with the suspects, but the mob pursued them and attacked the facility with stones and other dangerous objects.

The police spokesman said tactical and other rescue teams were deployed to contain the violence and protect lives, adding that the two suspects were rescued at about 1:45 a.m. on October 27.

However, the patrol team conveying the suspects to Akure came under another attack, during which two police officers sustained gunshot injuries from pellets allegedly fired from a pump-action firearm.

The injured officers were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Jimoh said 14 persons had been arrested in connection with the attack on the police station, the assault on officers, and the obstruction of the rescue operation.

He added that investigations were ongoing to establish the roles of those arrested and identify other persons involved in the violence.

The PPRO condemned the attack, describing mob action and attempts to obstruct lawful police operations as unacceptable.

He warned that no individual or group had the right to take the law into their own hands, regardless of the gravity of an alleged crime, stressing that the command would not tolerate attacks on police facilities or officers.

Jimoh assured residents that investigations into Hassan’s death and the subsequent violence were ongoing, adding that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

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He said normalcy had returned to the community, although security operatives remained deployed to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

The police spokesman urged residents to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies, and provide credible information to aid the investigation.

He also appealed to community leaders and youth groups to discourage mob action and allow the criminal justice system to take its course.