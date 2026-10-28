How my late son dreamt, told siblings of his death before demise — Blessing CEO

Controversial Nigerian relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has opened up about her late son’s warning about death before his tragic demise.
The media personality revealed that her late nine-year-old son, Bryan, reportedly told family members that he had dreamt of his own death before he passed away.
Blessing explained that she only learnt about the dream after her son’s death, when her first son, Darrell, and younger sister, Precious, separately recounted the incident.
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“Especially to mothers, please pick this as a lesson. When my son Bryan was still alive, it was recently that my first son Darrell said that there was a day Bryan woke up and said that he told him that he dreamt that he died. My son passed. He was asthmatic, and I’m also asthmatic, but because I’ve grown, I’ve learnt how to manage my health. Bryan was very asthmatic and very hyperactive,” she stated.
Blessing stated that Bryan never shared the dream with her, adding that she began reflecting on these incidents after his death.
She warned mothers to take their children’s concerns seriously, drawing from her experience with her late son.
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