Yobe immigration comptroller urges personnel to uphold professionalism

The Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Yobe State, Mr I.Z. Abubakar, has urged personnel to maintain professionalism, discipline and dedication to duty.

He made the call on Tuesday during unscheduled visits to NIS offices in Damaturu and the Fune, Potiskum and Nangere local government areas.

The NIS spokesperson in Yobe, Mr M.A. Yerima, said in a statement that Abubakar assessed officers’ commitment, operations and service delivery during the visits.

The comptroller emphasised punctuality and strict compliance with operational guidelines, urging personnel to uphold the standards of the service.

The command said the visits were aimed at strengthening supervision, improving operational efficiency and promoting accountability across its offices in the state.