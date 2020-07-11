King Bernard’s ‘Doh’ gets fans grooving

After tussle with his former management team that almost tainted his music career and cast doubts on his resilience to cut it in a high competitive music industry, Afrobeats singer, King Bernard, is back in the news again with a new single, ‘Doh’.

For weeks now, ‘Doh’ has been the talk of the town with fans’ anticipation growing amid the controversy trailing the young music star’s career. But Bernard appeared to be unfazed by his travails as he concentrated on giving his fans not just a good music but also a relatable one that may push him back to reckoning.

Dropped on Friday, ‘Doh’ has gone atop of many music charts across the country with the singer expressing his delight at the success it has managed to accrue in a matter of days.

Speaking on the management issues he had, Bernard said: “I had a running battle with my former label and it didn’t help me and my career but now, I am independent and I can concentrate on giving my fans especially the ladies something to keep them grooving.”

Bernard, who hails from a royal family, said while he would not deny his royal lineage, his focus is on music.

“I am from a royal family and that’s why I go by the name ‘King’ but that is not my focus now. My attention is solely on my music career as that is what brought me to limelight. After this single, a new EP is coming and I can’t wait to share the good news with my fans.”

