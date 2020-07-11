Nigerians react as Hushpuppi allegedly tests positive for Coronavirus in the US

Last month, controversial ‘social media big boy, Raymond Abass, popularly known as Hushpuppi and his gang members were arrested in Dubai by the United Arab Emirates security agencies for financial and cybercrimes and have since been extradited to the United States of America by the FBI to face charges of conspiring to launder hundreds of millions of Dollars from cybercrime.

It was however reported over the week that the 38 year-old Huspuppi who has been detained in the US for over a week now and has appeared in court in Chicago, tested positive to the Coronavirus disease. This has however generated a lot of funny and worrying reactions from Nigerians on the social media as they seem to perceive a ‘foul play’ if it was actually true.

In some of the reactions on Twitter to the news of Hushpuppi testing positive to Coronavirus, a twitter user with the handle, thechoco_tribe said: “move him to the prison isolation centre; he won’t die without completing his sentence in Jesus Name.” In another reaction, another user with the handle, Bankole Akintunde Adebayo said: “We reject this for him in Jesus name. He will not die but live to reap the rewards of his crimes, if possible share his story with future generations 50 years from now.”

Replying the above comment another user said: “Amen! Yes, he will not die; he will survive COVID-19 sickness. He will live to enjoy the ‘fruit of his labour’.” Just as the reactions continued, some were of the opinion that the US government exposed him to the deadly disease. “Nigeria needs to ask for Hushpuppi immediately. How can you arrest our citizen from another country and infect him with Coronavirus? That is unacceptable because the USA will not allow any country do that to its citizens,” said a user with the handle – basketballeroflagos.

Hushpuppi who is known mainly for his expensive and lavish lifestyle on the social media was trending because his wealth seems to be sudden and the source of his money was not clear to the general public. He became known when he moved to Malaysia and his lavish lifestyle became a thing on social media and with time became one of the rich Nigerians living comfy lifestyles abroad.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PRINCIPALS of secondary schools nationwide under the aegis of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) have also expressed surprise over Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu’s announcement on Wednesday withdrawing all the SS3 students in all the 104 Federal Government colleges… Read Full Story

AS the investigation into the corruption allegations levelled against the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, entered its fourth day on Thursday, the secretary of the anti-graft agency, Olanipekun Olukoyede and some of its directors have appeared before the panel … Read Full Story

President Buhari will on Friday sign into law the revised 2020 budget of N10.8 trillion passed by the National Assembly last month… Read Full Story

Ten of the aspirants who picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and nomination form ahead of its July 10 primary in Ondo State may boycott the election… Read Full Story

The Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Mu’azu has said the ongoing renovation works in the assembly complex will not hinder the lawmakers from passing laws that will be beneficial to the… Read Full Story

Pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has kicked against Federal Government’s decision to withdraw Nigerian students from writing this year’s examinations conducted by West African Examination Council (WAEC), on account of ravaging COVID-19, describing such move as amounting to the country being burdened… Read Full Story

FOR much of his life, Abdul-Halim al-Akoum stashed away cash in hopes of one day travelling from his Lebanese mountain village to perform the hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca that all Muslims who can are obliged to make once in their lives. He was all set to go this year until the coronavirus pandemic forced Saudi Arabia… Read Full Story

Olusina Ajayi Olatinwo, who is over 60 years of age, recently got united with his family in Ibadan, after spending 21 years in different prisons across the South-West, on a wrongful conviction that led to a death sentence. YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that it was a bitter-sweet experience for his family who had… Read Full Story

GOVERNMENTS, religious and social organisations and the citizenry should all see COVID-19 as a common enemy and work individually and collectively to tackle its menace with a view to ensuring that it does not constitute a permanent threat to safety and the economic, spiritual and social well-being of the human society… Read Full Story

IN a video released on June 23 which went viral on the internet, Lance Corporal Martins Ndakpini of Eight Division, Nigerian Army, Sokoto, criticised the leadership of the national security and defence apparatus, including the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-General Tukur Buratai, other service chiefs and the National Security… Read Full Story

Damilare Johnson, popularly known as Dami J, is a new act in the Nigerian music industry but his unique sound and artistic versatility are steadily making way for him in the front row… Read Full Story