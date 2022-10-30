Kidnappers release Benue PDP Assembly candidate after payment of N3m

Kidnappers on Saturday released Mr Moses Egbodo, a State Assembly candidate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after spending six days in captivity.

Egbodo is a PDP State Assembly candidate to represent the Obi State constituency in the forthcoming general elections.

He was said to have been abducted alongside three others in a commercial vehicle while travelling from Makurdi to Otukpo last Monday.

His release was made possible after payment of N3 million ransom.

Confirming the release of the victim, the chairman of Obi Local Government Area, Mr Tony Akpa said that the State Assembly candidate was released Saturday night.

Speaking to our correspondent on the phone, Akpa said, “Yes, the man was released yesterday (Saturday) at about 7:30 pm after spending six days in the kidnappers’ den.

“He was kidnapped last Monday alongside three others while coming from Makurdi to Otukpo. He entered a commercial vehicle at the park and in between Taraku and burnt bricks before Otukpo, the kidnappers picked them up.

“They initially demanded N4 million as ransom but they ended up collecting N3 million.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene said she was not aware of the kidnap.

