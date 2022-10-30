Monarch commissions projects donated by United Secondary School old students at 42nd founder’s anniversary

Stakeholders, especially old students of the United Secondary School, Agugu Idi-Obi, Ibadan have joined the school and members of the public to celebrate the school’s 42nd anniversary.

The Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, who commissioned the projects donated by the old students described the gestures of the old students as “beautiful, developmental and futuristic.”

He noted that the donations give a sense of hope to the nation-building project. He called on public servants to emulate the late Chief Bola Ige whose administration saw to the establishment of the school and so many others in the old Oyo State, to develop projects that will cater for the future of the country.

Speaking at the event, the governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde described the works of the old students as “Midas touches of the past which is trying to establish their presence which is one thing I’ve been preaching to the people especially the old students of each school.

“With the likes of Professor Francis Fasanu, a Nigerian-Canadian professor, Pastor Peluola Osuolale, Honorable Taiwo Aladeifa, an Olympian and Dr Olumuyiwa Adedeji, a US-based renowned economist, and a host of others who has done their bits to make sure that things are moving on in this school today, we can say something good has come out of the Israel of United Secondary School, Agugu.”

Makinde, who was represented by the chairman, Pacesetter Transport Corporation, Hon. Dare Adeleke stated the government’s readiness to partner with old students of all schools across the state, owing to the competence of their association in driving the affairs of the schools.

He said: “The government just handed the Government College to the old students of the school. If we are not ready to partner with them, we’ll not do that. It is the right step in the right direction. It shows other schools will follow suit.

“The infrastructure the old students are trying to build here will really accelerate the government to hand over the school to the old students. We surely hand over schools to old students that are serious.

“What the government is saying is to show us what you have done and we will give in our bits in percentage.”

The coordinators for the commissioning of multi-million Naira projects and 42nd Anniversary, Professor Francis Fasanu and Dr Olumuyiwa Adedeji extolled their fellow alumni and their contributions to the school and the success of the 42nd anniversary. He highlighted the achievements of the alumni and how a sum of 15 million naira was expended in fixing broken windows, doors, donation of toilets and renovation of some classroom blocks.

They, therefore, admonished old students of schools to put in efforts with the government to sustain the education sector as there are insufficient resources in the country.

In their words: “Government is doing amazingly well but we will say that it is extremely important for them to prioritise primary and secondary education.

“As for old students, the schools they attended produced them and they should return them to fix it as we are part of the government. A school that is more than 10 years should not be in a bad state as its old students should be capable enough to resuscitate it and not be negligent to expect the government’s response.”





The highlight of the event was the recognition of some distinguished people, a cultural display and especially the launching of a 50 million naira school project endowment fund.

The event which was held on Saturday, 29th October 2022, on the school premises had in attendance students, teachers, old students, government officials, traditional rulers, retired teachers and school administrators, as well as some dignitaries from all spheres of life.

