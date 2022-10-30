Ogun students lament deplorable condition of Lagos-Sango Ota ― Abeokuta road

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), have lamented the deplorable condition of the Lagos-Sango Ota – Abeokuta expressway, saying the road has now become a death trap and the hotspot of kidnappers and armed robbers.

The students’ bodies also raised the alarm over the safety of motorists and other road users, especially students of various schools located along the expressway.

They, therefore, gave the Federal government a 14-day ultimatum to commence reconstruction of the road, failure to which students in the state would shut down the road in a massive protest.

They gave the ultimatum in a statement jointly signed by the chairman of NANS, Ogun Joint Campus Committee, Comrade Simeon Damilola Kehinde and the National President of NAOSS, Comrade Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi in Abeokuta on Sunday.

The student bodies recalled that no fewer than ten lives have been lost in various raid traffic accidents as a result of the deplorable condition of the road.

They also recalled the recent kidnapping incident of two students of the D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, located along the road.

They lamented that armed robbers and kidnappers have taken advantage of the poor state of the road to wreak havoc on unsuspecting members of the public.

According to them, the lives and property of motorists, other road users and residents of the area are no longer safe following incessant armed robbery and kidnapping attacks being perpetrated by men of the underworld along the road.

“We are saddened by the insensitivity and wickedness of the Federal government to subject residents of the State to untold hardships by not fixing the deplorable Lagos-Sango Ota – Abeokuta road.

“For years, our people, especially thousands of students who ply the road on daily basis have gone through hell.

“The road has become a death trap for motorists and passengers while their lives are also no longer saved in the hands of armed robbers and kidnappers.

“Not a week goes by, without a report of accidents, armed robbery and kidnapping on the road.

“We are worried by these unpleasant occurrences and we want to call on the Federal government to commence reconstruction of the road within the next 14 days, failure to which the government will incur the wrath of Nigerian students.

“We can no longer stand by and fold our arms while people continue to die on the road. The government at the top has failed our people woefully.





“The blood of those who have lost their lives on that road is on the hands of the Federal government.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE