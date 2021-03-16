Kidnapped UNIPORT don regains freedom

A lecturer with the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Dr Joe Ayuwo, who was kidnapped on February 21, 2021 has been rescued by men of the Rivers State Command of the Nigerian police.

The don was kidnapped on the same day as his traditional ruler, King Aaron Ikuru, King of Ikuru Town and Chairman Andoni Council of Traditional Rulers in Andoni local government.

He is of the Department of Linguistics and Communication Studies of the University of Port Harcourt, Choba Rivers State and was abducted while at a function in Andoni Local Government Area.

Nnamdi Omoni, the spokesman of the Rivers Police Command, said his release was made possible due to the intense and relentless pressure mounted by the police who had through technical intelligence, spotted the location of the kidnappers and was closing in on them.

According to him, that forced them to abandoned the victim and flee on seeing the police.

The victim is currently receiving medical attention and will soon reunite with his family and friends.

Omoni said, “Recall that since the abduction of the traditional ruler and the university don, the police in synergy with other security agencies has been working assiduously to ensure their unconditional release with careful deployment of tact and diplomacy in the operations, while avoiding bloody confrontation that would have led to fatalities.”

He said that with the release of the lecturer the coast is clear for the release of the traditional ruler, as all energies would now be channeled towards ensuring his release.

He added that the “Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday appeals to the public to remain calm as the command is poised to rid the State of the menace posed by these criminal elements.”

