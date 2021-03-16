Gbajabiamila berates members for not paying attention at plenary session

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, berated members for not paying proper attention while plenary was in session.

The Speaker who spoke at the plenary when the House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, presented a Bill for an Act to Establish the Nigeria Police Academy as a Degree Awarding Institution to Provide Academic and Professional Training; and for Related Matters (HBs. 90, 195, 684 and 1209), for second reading.

Gbajabiamila expressed dismay that members kept moving around and discussing amongst themselves which had been creating an atmosphere of rowdiness on the floor of the green chamber.

After Doguwa finished the presentation of his Bill, Gbajabiamila started calling on some members, he observed were inattentive, randomly to contribute to the debate which they could not and rather apologised.

According to him, “this placed is called the hallowed chambers for a reason. This is not a market place.

“You have to respect the sponsor of that Bill or any Bill for that matter. This place is like a courtroom if not even more important. But you see how quiet courtrooms are. That is how this place should be. We should take note.”

He declared that it was wrong that a Bill of such importance would be treated and not many members were paying attention.

He added that even though it was the duty of the Chief Whip to maintain order and discipline, he had to also do his bid to ensure members always fall in line.

Deputy Minority Whip, Toby Okechukwu also quoted Order 9 Rule 4, 9, 10 and 12 which stated that during sitting all members should be silent or converse only in undertones and that no may member may interrupt others while speaking.

According to him, “We often have members not observing this rule, when we are supposed to be discussing issues affecting the nation. I think we should take caution, stay and do the business of Nigeria in the interest of all in this time of the pandemic,” he said.

Following the Speaker’s observation, the chamber fell quiet as proceedings continued in an orderly manner.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

