Key players emphasise importance of crowd control at crash sites

Stakeholders have canvassed for crowd control at crash sites as the situation often posed serious threat to rescue operations and gathering of data for accident investigation by the Accident Investigation Bureau.

Equally, Nigeria’s domestic airlines and business organizations in the country’s aviation sector have been advised to key into the opportunities thrown open by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other financial institutions on the continent to prevent their collapse in view of the negative impact of the CORONAVIRUS pandemic.

The airlines operators were in particular told to align their business plans with Safety Management System (SMS) in order to prevent premature extinction.

The development was made available in a communiqué issued at the Nigerian Aviation Workshop Symposium (NAWS) 2020 with the theme: ‘A Safety Management System Approach to Responses to Aviation Accidents and Incidents within Nigerian Airspace,” organized by Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) in Abuja.

It was generally agreed at the one day symposium that lack of SMS in most aviation organizations, especially the airlines was responsible for their short life span which they said could be avoided during crisis with the adoption of SMS.

Using the occasion to canvass for creation of aviation information portal that would help in tracking and ensuring accountability of airport personnel and their locations, participants at the symposium made case for constant training for the emergency personnel in various organizations and consistent public awareness in partnership with local governments and communities which would go a long way in ensuring sustenance of safety in the system.

It was unanimously agreed through the communiqué that the airlines and other relevant organizations should model their organizations after a generative type having a ‘just’ culture, which promotes self-reporting by personnel. They should avoid being a pathological organisation, which would invariably discourage reporting.

The AIB Commissioner, Mr Akin Olateru had earlier in his opening remarks emphasized the objective of safety management in the aviation industry as antidote to preventing human injury or loss of life, to avoid damage to the environment and property.

Olateru declared that safety in the aviation industry could not be over-emphasised, noting that AIB’s mandate was to investigate aircraft accidents, serious incidents that occur within the Nigerian airspace or anywhere else the country’s interest was affected.

He noted that investigating accidents in order to forestall future reoccurrence was very important in promoting safety, adding that having systems in place to mitigate risks and promote safety was equally vital.

According to Olateru: “The primary aim of NAWS 2020 today is to provide the Nigerian aviation industry workforce and stakeholders with a systematic approach compliant with the aviation regulations and laws of the state of Nigeria while responding to aviation accidents and incidents as well as disaster recovery.”

