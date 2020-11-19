Emirates rated world’s safest airline

Emirates has been rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the COVID-19 Pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer.

The airline, which has set industry-leading safety standards since the resumption of its operations back in May, has topped the ranks with a ‘Safe Travel Score’ of 4.4 out of 5.0 among 230+ airlines evaluated worldwide.

The score the airline said was based on an independent audit of 26 health and safety parameters evaluating safety protocols, traveller convenience and service excellence announced by airlines.

Safe Travel Barometer is the world’s most comprehensive solution to monitor and benchmark supplier initiatives in the travel, tourism and hospitality industry for the post-COVID world.

“Its rating mechanism considers safety measures and hygiene standards across all touchpoints of a traveller’s journey which Emirates has consistently delivered on. At every step of the journey, Emirates has spared no effort to prioritise the care, health and safety of its customers, employees and communities.”

Enhanced biosafety measures taken by the airline include: the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits, protective barriers at check-in desks and immigration counters, personal protective equipment and new safety protocols for cabin crew and airport employees in customer facing roles, and elevated aircraft cleaning procedures including the frequent cleaning and disinfecting of aircraft lavatories every 45 minutes during flights, amongst many other measures.

The airline has also led the way in traveler convenience which was another sub-category considered by the Safe Travel Barometer.

The airline was first in the industry to offer its customers free Covid-19 cover to help them travel with more confidence.

The Safe Travel Barometer was launched in 2020 to monitor global traveler health and safety measures, traveler convenience initiatives and overall traveler experience which influences traveler’s decision-making and the actual journey in the new normal. The Safe Travel Score is an industry-first COVID-19 rating initiative, created in the wake of recovery from the pandemic.

Emirates resumed its daily service to Lagos from 1 November. The expanded schedule of daily services offers enhanced connectivity for Nigerian customers to Emirates’ growing destination network via Dubai of close to 100 destinations.

